Soul of Philanthropy Challenges Perception of Philanthropy

Soul of Philanthropy (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - An exhibit that's made appearances all over the country now finds its way here to Columbia, and it challenges the way people think about philanthropy.

The Soul of Philanthropy exhibit has been everywhere from Denver, Colorado to Atlanta, Georgia and celebrates African-American philanthropists who have decided to make their world a better place. It is now at the Richland Library in downtown Columbia.

"The exhibit reinforces the fact that philanthropy is deeper than your pockets," said the exhibit's creator Valaida Fullwood.

The exhibit is created after her book "Giving Back: A Tribute to Generations of African-American Philanthropists." One of the main ideas is that a person doesn't necessarily have to give large amounts of money to be considered a philanthropist. It also speaks to the perception of philanthropy and African-Americans.

"When African-Americans were a part of the philanthropy story, we were often the people in need, the people receiving the check, the people receiving the handout," Fullwood said, "so I wanted to re-frame philanthropy, widen the lens."

That led to a partnership with photographer Charles Thomas.

"The people in the photographs are a range of people who represent African-American giving," Thomas said. "We decided to go and visit people in their homes and where they worked and photograph them on site."

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin says he's excited to have the exhibit here.

"We've been working for a couple years to get this exhibit here," Mayor Benjamin said. "It's a fantastic way to highlight that everyone can give, you can give through your time, your talent, or your treasures."

"I think its really important that everybody see themselves as a philanthropist or the potential to be a philanthropist, i think it would bring some real change in the world," Fullwood said.

The interactive exhibit will be at the Richland Library's downtown location until May 6.

