South Carolina Anti-Trust Lawyer Running for Governor

(Photo: Nexsen Pruet)

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) - An anti-trust attorney is announcing her plans to seek the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in South Carolina.

Marguerite Willis of Florence is the third Democrat to announce for the campaign in the June primary.

It's the first run for office for the 67-year-old Greenville native.

Columbia Rep. James Smith and Charleston businessman Phil Noble have already announced their efforts to win the June 12 primary.

Willis said she is not a career politician like Smith, who has been in the House for two decades, and can offer better solutions than Noble. She says she will push to improve education, raise teacher pay and protect health care.

There are four Republicans: Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill and Charleston businesswoman Catherine Templeton.



© 2018 Associated Press