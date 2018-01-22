South Carolina Congressmen Take to Twitter As Government Shutdown Ends

A pedestrian walks past the U.S. Capitol as congressional lawmakers work on a deal to fund the government and avert a shutdown by midnight Friday, on December 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - As the 3-day long government shutdown comes to a close, South Carolina congressmen are expressing their concerns over the debacle on social media.

Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted this:

Ending the government shutdown stops the losing for the country. But it’s not winning. Winning is solving the nation’s problems. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 22, 2018

Sen. Tim Scott also took to Twitter:

Today, the Senate voted to reopen the government. Unfortunately, my colleagues on the left chose to play a political game that caused the #SchumerShutdown, jeopardizing health care for millions of vulnerable children and funding for our brave men and women in uniform. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 22, 2018

Their tweets come as the Senate voted 81-18 to reopen the government after three days of a federal shutdown.

The House is expected to also vote to reopen the government, with President Donald Trump giving the final say by signing the short-term bill.

The spending bill will only keep the government open until February 8, at which a more permanent solution is expected.

