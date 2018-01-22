WLTX
South Carolina Congressmen Take to Twitter As Government Shutdown Ends

Senators take to Twitter after the government reopens, following a three-day shutdown.

wltx 6:27 PM. EST January 22, 2018

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - As the 3-day long government shutdown comes to a close, South Carolina congressmen are expressing their concerns over the debacle on social media.

Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted this:

 

 

Sen. Tim Scott also took to Twitter:

 

 

Their tweets come as the Senate voted 81-18 to reopen the government after three days of a federal shutdown.

The House is expected to also vote to reopen the government, with President Donald Trump giving the final say by signing the short-term bill.

The spending bill will only keep the government open until February 8, at which a more permanent solution is expected.

 

 

 

