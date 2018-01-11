South Carolina Considers Using Electric Chair for Executions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina lawmakers are considering allowing inmates to be electrocuted when they face execution.



Lawmakers discussed two proposals Wednesday to allow the state to resume executions after its supply of lethal injection drugs expired in 2013.



Senators discussed one proposal to keep secret the names of companies that provide drugs for executions. Companies that make the drugs have refused to sell them because of fears of legal challengers, protests and bad publicity.



Senators did not vote Wednesday.

© 2018 Associated Press