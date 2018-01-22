South Carolina Deputy Wounds Suspect Following Chase

Woodruff, SC (AP) - State police are investigating after an off-duty South Carolina sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a suspect who pulled a gun.
State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said the shooting in Woodruff around 7 a.m. Sunday was the fourth involving an officer this year.
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said a Laurens County deputy stopped to help Woodruff police with a stolen pickup truck. Wright said the suspect ran from the truck. He said the deputy tried unsuccessfully to stun him when the suspect pulled a gun. The officer shot him.
The suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
Berry said both the officer and the suspect are white.
The deputy was not hurt and is on leave while SLED investigates.
