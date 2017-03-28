South Carolina Lawmakers Hope for Sports Trifecta (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- If you were to look closely in both the House and Senate chambers Tuesday, you would find garnet, black, and no shortage of enthusiasm.

State lawmakers reacted to the Men's and Women's Gamecocks wins Sunday and Monday evening, which advanced both teams to the Final Four.

"It would be straight up remarkable if you had Coastal wining the world series, Clemson winning football, and Carolina winning the basketball?" Sen. Greg Hembree said. "Three different schools in the same state in three different sports? I've never heard that happening before."

The basketball wins come after South Carolina flew the Coastal Carolina Flag over the Statehouse dome in June for their stunning win in the College World Series.

South Carolina was represented again in January, after the Clemson Tigers brought home a National Championship in football, edging out Alabama 35-31. Coach Dabo Swinney spoke to a joint assembly of lawmakers at the end of February.

House Rep. Robert Ridgeway, said he is confident the Gamecocks will pull a win in Phoenix and Dallas in their respective Final Four games.

"Now I'm not nervous at all," Ridgeway said. "I'm looking forward to them bringing two national championships."

Even Upstate lawmakers who are Clemson fans, say they could appreciate what it would mean for South Carolina.

"When you get on the national stage like this, its good for everybody," Rep. Steve Moss said after congratulating the teams' wins on the House floor. "There might be a few die-hards but most of the Clemson fans I've spoke to; They're pulling for [the Gamecocks.]"

Sen. Thomas McElveen, who represents Coach Frank Martin's district, said he knew Martin was the leadership the team needed to get in the tournament.

"I am also very, very proud to have him and his team to represent our state on the national stage. they've done an exceptional job in the way they've carried themselves and I think that's a testament to the way he's changed these young men's lives."

House and Senate Lawmakers vowed to bring the Gamecocks to the Statehouse to be honored regardless of what happens.

