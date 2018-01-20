South Carolina Lawmakers Respond after Government Shutdown

Lindsey Graham (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina lawmakers are responding after a Senate vote against a short-term spending bill forced a government shutdown at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

One of the bill's "no" votes, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), stated he is "hopeful" for bipartisan support of a proposal by Sen. Mitch McConnell:

“Leader McConnell mentioned last night he was willing to make a proposal for a CR through February 8 and seek resolution on immigration, disaster relief, military and government funding, CHIP, and other health care related issues. I would support such a proposal.



“I also agree with Senator McConnell we are close to a resolution on all these issues.



“After extensive discussions with Senators, on both sides of the aisle, I believe such a proposal would pass if it was understood that after February 8, the Senate would move to an immigration debate with an open amendment process if no agreement has been reached with the White House and House of Representatives.



“This will guarantee the Border Security/DACA issue will be brought forward with an open amendment process for resolution no later than February 8th. I’m confident we can find a solution to Border Security/DACA once we start the process. Success on this will lead to a breakthrough on all other issues.



“After my discussions with numerous senators on both sides of the aisle last night it is clear to me a commitment to move to immigration after February 8th is the key to ending the government shutdown and finding resolution on all the outstanding issues.



“However, having the time only matters if there is the will to get the job done. General Mattis’s statement yesterday that defense cuts and continuing resolutions have done more damage to the American military than any enemy on the battlefield was very sobering. Military necessity —combined with the reality that DACA recipient lives will soon be turned upside down — provides the incentive for Congress to get it right once and for all.



“In light of these realities, I’m hopeful there will be overwhelming bipartisan support for the February 8 proposal.”

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson (SC-02) blames Senate Democrats for the shutdown in a statement:

“Last night, I was disappointed to watch Senate Democrats oppose a clean spending bill that would have kept our government open and reauthorized the Children’s Health Insurance Plan for six years. Senate Democrats are just trying to distract families from President Donald Trump’s successes on his first anniversary in office.



A government shutdown does not benefit anyone, and it causes irreparable harm to our military. Over 100,000 National Guardsmen will be sent home from weekend training, and over two million service members will have their pay disrupted by Senate Democrat’s partisan politics. This is unacceptable.



Sadly, Democrats have chosen to hold adequate funding of our troops serving in harm’s way across the globe and children in need of a long-term fix for their health insurance hostage over immigration legislation. It is time Democrats in both the Senate and House stop playing politics and fund the government, it is what their constituents and their country expect of them.”

U.S. Representatives Ralph Norman (SC-05) also issued a statement placing blame on Senate Democrats:

"Late last night, the Democrats succeeded with their plan to force a government shutdown. They are one-hundred percent responsible for this shutdown. Only 6 Democrats in the House and 5 Democrats in the Senate voted against shutting the government down. 60 votes were needed in the Senate to pass this funding bill. The Democrats are so blinded by their hatred for our President that that turned their backs on funding the government, paying our troops, and extending health insurance programs that cover nearly 9 million children nationwide – each of these policies that most Democrats have consistently voted for and supported over the years. The fact is, there was not a single item in the spending bill that passed the House that the Democrats oppose. It is unconscionable that Democrats are holding constituents of the 5th District who rely on vital government services hostage for the sake of political posturing. Over the next few days, and for however long the government is shut down, my offices in Washington and in the 5th district will remain open and fully functioning. Each member of my dedicated staff has agreed to work their normal hours without pay throughout the shutdown. We will continue to provide the services that are required by our constituents and encourage them to contact one of our offices if they need anything.”

