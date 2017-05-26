South Carolina Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering 7 People

Todd Kohlhepp (Photo: Spartanburg County Detention Center)

Todd Kohlhepp, the former real estate agent, who was arrested last fall after an Anderson woman was found on his property "chained like a dog" pleaded guilty in a Spartanburg courtroom Friday morning to killing seven people.

With a chain around his waist, Kohlhepp, 46, dressed in an orange jumpsuit with county jail written on the back, stood before Judge Derham Cole and pleaded guilty to 14 charges, including seven murder charges, kidnapping and sexual assault.

He quietly said “yes sir” as Cole read aloud each of his charges and said he understood the penalty that the charges carried.

Kohlhepp agreed to receive seven consecutive life sentences and waived his right to parole.

The solicitor agreed in exchange for the guilty pleas not to seek the death penalty.

The judge told Kohlhepp: "The term life means ... until your death in the South Carolina Department of Corrections."

Kohlhepp also received 30 extra years on a criminal sexual conduct charge and 30 years for kidnapping.

Cole also asked Kohlhepp and his attorneys if he had sufficient opportunity to talk about the case and if he had a rational and factual understanding of the proceedings.

His hair has been combed and gelled, but otherwise he looks the same as he did when he was arrested.

Three of the killings happened on his Woodruff property where Kala Brown was found alive and chained in a storage container. Charles David Carver, Brown’s boyfriend, and Johnny and Meagan Coxie were unearthed from shallow graves.

Solicitor Barry Barnette said before Meagan Coxie was shot in the back of the head she was held in a shipping container for days just like Brown.

Brown did not attend Friday’s hearing. Dozens of family members of Kohlhepp’s victims filled one side of the courtroom.

In a new detail, Brown after she was rescued told deputies that Kohlhepp told her about killing four people at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee.

The Superbike shootings happened in 2003. Kohlhepp shot to death Scott Ponder, Beverly Guy, Brian Lucas and Chris Sherbert.

Ponder’s widow, Melissa Ponder Brackman, said her said her son, Scott Jr., never got to experience his father cheering him on for making the honor roll or the way a father jokes with his son.

Brackman said she was put through “living hell” in the days after the Superbike murders. “I have lost so much,” she said.

She said her husband heard the heartbeat of his unborn son just two days before Ponder was killed in 2003.

Scott Jr. told the court: “I have lived 13 years without a father.”

Brown and Carver, who shared an apartment in Anderson, went to Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff late last August believing he wanted them to do some cleaning and clearing for him, according to investigators. The couple was missing for more than two months before deputies found Brown.

Moments before the hearing began, peppermint hard candies and tissues were passed out to the families of Kohlhepp's victims. No cell phones were allowed in the courtoom.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright gathered with his team for a moment of prayer before the hearing. He also embraced the families before the hearing.

Before Kohlhepp was charged with murder last year, he bought and sold real estate in Upstate South Carolina for a decade, and many people never knew he already had a criminal history.

Brown’s cell phone pinged on the Woodruff property up to two days after she was last seen by friends on Aug. 31, according to Anderson police.

As a teen in Arizona, Kohlhepp was living with his biological father, William Sampsell, when Kohlhepp lured his 14-year-old neighbor away from home and raped her at gunpoint, according to police records.

He was tried as an adult and sentenced to 15 years in prison for felony kidnapping.

After his release, Kohlhepp moved to South Carolina and received his real estate license, working as a broker for a Spartanburg real estate company before starting his own real estate business, TKA Real Estate.

