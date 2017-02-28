South Carolina 5th Worst State in Ranking

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The results are in in the new U.S. News & World Report Top 10 Best States report and South Carolina ranks mostly in the bottom half of the list in all categories.

The report reflects what citizens value most in their states, so categories included: health care, education, crime, infrastructure, opportunity, economy, and government.

South Carolina ranked 45 out of 50 overall. Here's how our state ranked from worst to best in each of the categories:

Education - #50

Opportunity - #48

Infrastructure - #43

Crime - #41

Health Care - #39

Government - #32

Economy - #16

South Carolina ranked dead last in Education with only 36% of the state being college educated. There were subcategories within the Education bracket and our state ranked #44 in Higher Education. We were ranked #13 in the 4-Year College Graduation Rate, which was close to the top, but we are also #43 in Tuition and Fees for a 4-year public college.

The reports also shows that just over 25% of high school students are actually prepared for college. This category was based on students being able to meet the ACT benchmarks.

As far as our best ranking goes, Economy ranked close to the Top 10 mark, but the subcategory rankings varied. Growth in South Carolina ranks at #9, meaning that GDP growth and Net Migration is doing well. Employment in South Carolina ranked #29 and the Business Environment was right behind it at #33

No southern states made it into the Top 10 ranking, but South Carolina only ranked higher than New Mexico, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana coming in at #50 overall.

