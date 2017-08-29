South Carolina Sending Rescue Teams to Texas

File photo (Photo: SC National Guard)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is sending rescue teams to Texas to help save people from the devastating flooding there.

Governor Henry McMaster says he has received an emergency assistance request from Texas. He has since signed an executive order to deploy The South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team .

The unit is made up of Blackhawk helicopter pilots, national guardsmen ,and rescue swimmers from fire departments around the state.

McMaster says the state forestry commission will also send 18 members of its incident management team. They will help organize field relief operations.

