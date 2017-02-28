South Carolina Tops Mississippi State 63-57

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Sindarius Thornwell scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half and Duane Notice hit a foul shot with 3:11 left that put South Carolina ahead for good in a 63-57 victory over Mississippi State on Tuesday night.
Notice added his only basket, a 3-pointer with 2:12 to go, that extended the lead for the Gamecocks (22-8, 12-5 SEC) who won the second-most Southeastern Conference games in their history and clinched one of the top four seeds for next week's league tournament.
Not that it was easy.
Mississippi State (14-15, 5-12), playing without injured leading scorer Quinndary Weatherspoon, erased a 10-point deficit midway through the half and took a 52-50 lead on Tyson Carter's 3-pointer with 4:29 to go. But Thornwell tied things up with two foul shots before Notice's go-ahead free throw. Mario Kegler had 12 points and Carter 11 to lead the Bulldogs.
Chris Silva had 15 points and 11 rebounds for South Carolina, his third double-double game this season.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs