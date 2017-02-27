South Carolina Tourism Hit Record Numbers

South Carolina tourism is now a $20.2 billion industry, the highest it's ever been since the numbers have been recorded from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- South Carolina tourism is now a $20.2 billion industry, the highest it's ever been since the numbers have been recorded from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism.

Their figures show that tourism supports one in 10 jobs and generates $1.5 billion in state and local tax revenues. The data looked at tourism activity in 2015 over 2014 and it demonstrates a fourth consecutive record year of growth.

Dawn Dawson, spokesperson for DPRT says the Riverbank Zoo, State Museum, Restaurants and National Parks are what attract people to our state.

"You don't have to go to Florida you don't have to go to North Carolina, you can go to the mountains here if you want to. So we have a lot of things to offer and I do encourage people to come visit here in South Carolina" said Dawson.

