South Carolina's Tyasha Harris to represent America at FIBA tournament

Tyasha Harris, number 52, goes for the layup against Florida State (Photo: USA Today Sports)

COLUMBIA - Nearly two months after helping to lead her team to a national championship, South Carolina's Tyasha Harris has received another honor on the court.

Harris has been selected to represent the United States at the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup for Women. The tournament, which will be held in Italy this year, features some of the best talent from across the globe under the age of 19.

This will be Harris' second time representing America on the court. In 2016, she was selected for the national U18 team, which went on to win a gold medal. This also marks the fourth-straight year that a Gamecock will represent the national women's team.

Harris made the final cut on Sunday, and earned a spot on the prestigious 12-player team. The team will spend the next month training at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs before heading to Europe in late July.

Harris was a key player in South Carolina's championship run this year, starting 27 of 37 games, and carrying a team-high 117 assists.

This year's FIBA U19 World Cup will be held in Cividale del Friuli and Udine, Italy beginning on July 22, and running until the end of the month.

© 2017 WLTX-TV