Lizard's Thicket restaurant is hiring employees in both hourly and salary positions. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) – South Carolina’s unemployment rate fell again last month. According to the Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW), the jobless rate was 4.1 percent in May. In April it was 4.3 percent.



This is the lowest the state's unemployment rates have been in 17 years.

This job growth is great news for those seeking employment, but Sara Krisnow with lizard thicket says that makes it tough to hire folks.

"We're having an extremely hard time right now, especially for our manager positions,” says Krisnow. “It's just almost impossible for us to find managers that want to work and want to work at lizard's thicket. There are tons of jobs that are available and people are just going to other places."

DEW noted that nearly 63,000 jobs are available around the state.

Most of those jobs are coming from leisure and hospitality industries. Over the past year there's been job growth in manufacturing and construction.

"There's a lot of opportunities right now, we've had several clients say they are going to build in the near future,” says Charles Tyler, president of Tyler Construction Group. “The last couple weeks, we've had to hire a couple superintendents. We're building a new church off of two notch road and we're renovating the old coke plant there on North Main street."

More than 2.3 million people are working around the Palmetto state.

Organizations like SC Works have a variety of job openings from around the midlands on their site.

