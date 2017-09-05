South Carolinians Stock Up in Preparation for Irma

The water and bread aisle were wiped out at the Piggly Wiggly on Devine Street. The shelves were stocked with water Tuesday morning, but within a few hours, they were cleaned out.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- It is still too early to tell exactly the path Hurricane Irma will take, but many South Carolina residents are planning ahead.

"I think by buying this (generator), we will shoo the storm away, but in case we didn't, we are prepared," said Carol Seebode.

After losing power during the October flood and Hurricane Matthew, Seebode and her daughter, Elizabeth Waldrop, decided it was time to buy generators.

"We're going to be prepared, even if it doesn't hit. If it's not this storm, it'll be another," said Waldrop.

And they weren't the only people with the same idea. Alan Buff, a sales rep with Carolina Honda, said they've sold close to ten generators on Tuesday. The average number of generators sold a week is usually one or two.

"Usually when we hear about a hurricane or a natural disaster, it sparks people to start purchasing," said Buff.

Over at Piggly Wiggly on Devine Street, the water and bread aisle were wiped out. The shelves were stocked with water Tuesday morning, and an employee said, within a few hours, they were cleaned out.

Gloria Lattimore was shopping at Piggly Wiggly, but she was not stocking up on essentials - she was just getting day-to-day items.

"I'm not that type of person. I feel like I can make do or everyone pitches in together. I know that if I was short on something, someone would share and if someone was short, I would share what I had," she said.

Carolina Honda and Piggly Wiggly said they are preparing for the busy week ahead. Carolina Honda ordered more generators, and Piggly Wiggly is getting extra shipments of bread and water because of Hurricane Irma.

