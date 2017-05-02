South Congaree Road Repair Begins, 20 Dam Projects To Go

A DOT worker lowers the water level at a pond on Ramblin Road in order to continue road fix. (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Twenty dams are still out of commission because of the Historic Flood, but that number will soon be down to 19.

"It was chaos. There was water everywhere," Tonya Hyde said.



Hyde can remember the flood waters spilling out over everything around her.



"I kept watching the bank, making sure that it wasn't going to breach up and come towards my house," she said.

The water soon receded, but not before eroding the back side Ramblin Road.

The Department of Transportation shut it down out of fears that it would cave in, forcing a detour for residents and emergency crews.



"If something happened to the house right next door on the other side of the pond they'd have to go all the way around, go down Princeton (Road) and then come back up," she said.

DOT originally believed the problem was caused by the dam, which would force dam owners to pay for the fix, but an engineering study showed otherwise.



"The damage to this location was actually road damage, not dam damage," Ashleigh Sandel said.



Sandel works for DOT and oversees all storm impacted dam issues.



"We had to lower the water level of the pond basically to take that hydrostatic pressure off of the pond, so we lowered the pond to allow the pipe and the drainage structure to be replaced and once all of the work is done we'll adjust the pond level," she said.

She said that the flood took out 26 dams.



"Out of that (26) we have 20 locations that are still closed. We have been able to do work on a few. Dam owners have done work on some, so we've gotten six out of the 26 addressed," she said.

And once this project is complete at the end of June that number will lower to 19, making Hyde and others in the area much happier.



"It's going to feel great that I don't have to drive all of the way around. I can just pull out of my driveway and go straight to Platt Springs," Hyde said.

