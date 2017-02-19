NASA Launches Rocket Carrying Local Students' Experiment

Space X's Falcon 9 rocket is prepared for a launch to the International Space Station. (Photo: BRUCE WEAVER/AFP/Getty Images)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - NASA's historic moonshot pad is back in business and three Midlands students who are a part of the launch are "ecstatic."

A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off Sunday morning from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A. It was visible for just seconds before ducking into clouds on its way to the International Space Station, with a load of supplies.

SpaceX took off with an experiment from W.J. Keenan students Ryan Matthews, Cedric McQueen and Tevin Glover. The group mixed cornstarch and water, which is what plants are made of, to see how it would react in space.





Astronauts flew to the moon from this very spot nearly a half-century ago. The pad was last used for NASA's final shuttle mission nearly six years ago. The students say people have already tried plant growth in space, but they wanted to get more technical about it to see and go down into the roots of the plants to see if it would be able to grow.

This is SpaceX's first launch from Florida since a rocket explosion last summer. As an extra special treat, SpaceX landed the booster rocket back at Cape Canaveral following liftoff, for only the third time. Cheers erupted inside SpaceX Mission Control. A minute or two later, the SpaceX Dragon supply ship successfully reached orbit, generating more applause.

