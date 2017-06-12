Spearman: Governor Putting Safety of Students at Risk

Today, more South Carolinians are working than ever before. Since January, we’ve announced nearly 5,000 jobs and over a billion dollars in capital investment. We are on the edge of unprecedented prosperity, heading toward new heights in job creation and economic growth. The future is bright in South Carolina. And many things in this new budget will help keep it bright. New money addresses critical needs like K-12 education, protecting vulnerable children, public safety, and economic development. And I support that. But in the same year that this General Assembly passed the largest tax increase in history, there are items in this budget I just can't support. If the government is going to ask the taxpayers to contribute more of their hard-earned dollars, we need more oversight and discipline in government spending, not less. This means we must be transparent with the citizens of our state, both before and after we ask for their money, which is why I vetoed a “wish list” of future projects to be funded by the lottery. The lottery money should be used only for scholarships for our young people – because that’s what voters were promised seventeen years ago. It means we must say “NO” when lawmakers include millions of dollars of unidentifiable “pork” in with legitimate projects. This is why I vetoed items vaguely called “Medical Contracts” and “Water Quality," so ambiguous that even our agency directors don’t know how all that money would be spent. And it means we must preserve South Carolina’s most important assets, in this case our great natural beauty and resources, which is why I vetoed an effort to cripple the Conservation Land Bank. There is a great deal of good in this budget. But there is also a great deal which, if enacted into law, would violate the trust and confidence our citizens have placed in us. I urge the men and women of the General Assembly to thoughtfully consider each of my vetoes and sustain them on behalf of the people of this great state. Thank you. Read the governor's entire veto letter here: https://goo.gl/88WxZr