Spearman: Governor Putting Safety of Students at Risk

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman responded to Governor Henry McMaster's budget veto of $20.5 million for new school buses in South Carolina Monday.
“By vetoing funding for the purchase of new school buses, the Governor is putting the safety of our students at risk," said Superintendent Spearman in a statement released Monday afternoon.
McMaster vetoed the funding allocation on Monday, saying lawmakers should not have used money from the lottery to buy or lease them. The $20.5 million in funding vetoed was part of an overall allocation of $28.9 million for new school bus leases and purchases for approximately 414 new school buses.
"Our school bus fleet incorporates more than 1500 buses that are over 20 years old and not only are these old buses twice as expensive to operate and maintain, but they are also experiencing structural and mechanical issues," Spearman said, citing the following bus breakdown numbers.
SC School Bus Breakdowns By Year*
Year No. of Route Buses
1988 171
1990 141
1991 15
1992 58
1993 5
1994 27
1995 1,103
1996 76
1997 3
1999 23
2000 43
2001 181
2002 133
2003 193
2004 34
2005 48
2006 36
2007 701
2008 521
2010 2
2011 2
2013 342
2015 539
2016 431
2017 258
* SOURCE: SC Department of Education
"I am deeply disappointed in the decision to veto this essential funding and remain committed to working with the General Assembly to override it and ensure South Carolina’s students have a safe means of transportation to and from school,” said Spearman.
