Special Election Results for Lexington

Quincy Cardell Sutton (Photo: McQuary, Anne)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) A special election was held in Lexington to decide who would be the new Lexington Four school board member and who would fill the Gilbert Town Council seat.

Quincy Cardell Sutton won the seat on the Lexiington District Four school board and the open seat for Gilbert Town Council winner was John D Reeder III.

Sutton received 34.45% of the vote and Reeder received 67.38% of the votes.

