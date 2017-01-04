WLTX
Close

Special Needs Bus Crashes Near Clemson Road

A special needs school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning. Five people were injured.

Laura Ararat, wltx 12:42 PM. EST January 04, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a special needs bus and two other vehicles on Clemson Road.

It happened Wednesday morning near Wellington Place Drive.

We're told the bus driver and monitor were the only ones on the bus. They have no reason to believe that there were any students on board.

The driver and monitor were injured as well as three others. None of those injuries are lif- threatening. 

 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories