Special Needs Bus Crashes Near Clemson Road

(Photo: Brandi Carpenter)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a special needs bus and two other vehicles on Clemson Road.

It happened Wednesday morning near Wellington Place Drive.

We're told the bus driver and monitor were the only ones on the bus. They have no reason to believe that there were any students on board.

The driver and monitor were injured as well as three others. None of those injuries are lif- threatening.