WLTX
Close

Spooktacular Home Attracts Hundreds of Trick-or-Treaters

Witches...ghosts...and superheroes took over the streets this evening... And one house in Columbia attracts thousands of trick-or-treaters every year.

Kayla Binette, wltx 11:40 PM. EDT October 31, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Most people usually deck out their homes in decorations for Christmas, but there are others who go all out for other holidays, like Halloween.

One home in Columbia had lights, characters that talked and moved, ghosts and ghouls. There were even fire-breathing dogs. 

Families from surrounding neighborhoods come out every year, attracting up to a thousand of trick-or-treaters.

Check out the video to see the decorations!

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories