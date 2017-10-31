Spooktacular Home Attracts Hundreds of Trick-or-Treaters

One home in Columbia had lights, characters that talked and moved, ghosts and ghouls. There were even fire-breathing dogs.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Most people usually deck out their homes in decorations for Christmas, but there are others who go all out for other holidays, like Halloween.

One home in Columbia had lights, characters that talked and moved, ghosts and ghouls. There were even fire-breathing dogs.

Families from surrounding neighborhoods come out every year, attracting up to a thousand of trick-or-treaters.



