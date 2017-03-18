St. Patrick's Celebration Takes Over Five Points

St. Pats in Five Points (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - St. Patrick's Day may have been on Friday, but thousands of people poured into Five Points on Saturday all decked out in green to celebrate Irish culture. An estimated 45,000 people were expected to be in attendance at the 35th annual St. Pats in Five Points festival.

"This festival has a six million dollar economic impact on the city of Columbia each year, and that is something we take very seriously," said Amy Beth Franks, co-chair of the festival and director of the Five Points Association.





Jim Lawracy, a first generation Irishman and president of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, says the green decor, packed crowds, and Irish tunes of the festival fill him with pride.

"To see people come out and celebrate that, it's important to me," Lawracy said. "I'm very much attached to it, it's in my DNA."

