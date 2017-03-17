Thousands were in 5 Points for the Saint Patty's Festival Saturday. (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Columbia, S.C. (WLTX) - St. Pat's in Five Points is one of the biggest celebrations in the Southeast. This year's schedule includes 16 bands, road races, a parade and a new craft beer tasting room and a bluegrass stage.

Before you head out to the big event, we're On Your Side with everything you need to know.

Tickets

You can get your pre-sale ticket before Saturday for $15 at any of the following locations: Cycle Center, Pita Pit, Green's Beverages, Village Idiot Pizza, Papa Jazz Record Shoppe, and Yesterday's. Tickets go up to $20 on the day of event. All single admission tickets include a $10 cab ride credit.

Re-entry is not permitted. Once you arrive at the festival, plan to stay within the festival grounds until you are ready to leave.

Weather

Our News 19 meteorologists are expecting a 40% chance of rain for Saturday. This is a rain or shine event however, umbrellas are not allowed in the festival area.

Parking

Parking in surrounding neighborhoods is prohibited.

You can park and ride for free on Saturday. Parking is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Rosewood, the Lincoln Garage across from the CPD headquarters in the Vista, and the fairgrounds RV parking. Shuttles will run every 20 minutes to and from the festival.

If you don't want to bring your car, The Five Points Foundation will pay the first $10 of your cab ride home or to a hotel in any Check Yellow Cab.

