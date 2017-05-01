One dead, one in custody after stabbing at UT

The scene of a stabbing on UT campus Monday. (Photo: Jillian Gaier, KVUE)

AUSTIN - One person has died and multiple others are injured after a stabbing near Gregory Gymnasium at the University of Texas at Austin campus Monday afternoon.

All classes and events on campus are canceled for the rest of the day while police investigate.

Austin police said one person is in custody after the stabbing which happened at around 1:46 p.m.

Here is a photo of the person witnesses say is the suspect:

Witnesses tell KVUE this is the suspect in the UT stabbing that killed one person Monday. (Photo: Brandy Pena)

Austin-Travis County EMS said that three other people are being taken to the hospital. An additional one or two people have minor injuries and have not been taken to the hospital, according to ATCEMS.

At 3:15 p.m., UT police said there was no longer a threat to campus.

Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement on the stabbing reported on campus and the first responder shot in Dallas:

"Our prayers go out to all those affected by today's tragic events.' said Gov. Abbott. "I have been briefed by the Department of Public Safety on both incidents, and have also talked to University o Texas at Austin President Greg Fenves. As the investigations into these heinous crimes continue, I have offered all available state resources to both Dallas and the University of Texas to assist in any effort."

A photo of a stabbing victim. (Photo: Jillian Gaier, KVUE)

Watch our live coverage here:

KVUE has a crew on the way. This story will update as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KVUE-TV