Stadiums Selling Out to See Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow is drawing record crowds, both home and away.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Tim Tebow is a big-league hit in the minors. He is drawing record crowds at Spirit Communications Park. It's no surprise that when you walk around the park, you'll see a number of fans sporting the #15 jersey.

Jessica and Amy Wilson traveled from Tennessee to Spartanburg to see family, but they decided to take a detour in Columbia to watch the former NFL quarterback play.

"He's such a great guy, a great person. He needs to keep doing what he's doing. He's awesome," they said.

The Columbia Fireflies' attendance has jumped nearly 40 percent this year, but president John Katz can't say it's all because of Tebow.

"There are so many different things that could factor into it, but really, until we get to this time next year, and we look at it, it'll be really difficult to tell," said Katz.

But his presence isn't just helping his home team, he's also bringing fans in the stands on the road.

"We sold out all four nights," said Douglas Locascio, the sales and marketing executive director for the Hickory Crawdads.

The Hickory Crawdads had more than 4,300 fans in attendance for their games against the Fireflies. The Lakewood BlueClaws had more than 8,000 fans for two of their games.

"There were a lot of people out there wearing Tim Tebow football jerseys. There were Tebow jerseys from Florida, the Broncos, the Jets, the Eagles, the Patriots," said Greg Giombarrese, the communications director with the Lakewood BlueClaws.

According to Baseball America, the same trend continued in Augusta and Rome when Columbia was in town.

"It's drawing similarities to when Michael Jordan did his minor league baseball stint," said Locascio.

Like Jordan, Tebow is making an impact on the ticket sales, but he's becoming a bigger influence on his teammates.

"It's good for the other players. He can give that life experience, they can give him that baseball experience. It's kind of a right of passage, but to see these guys getting closer and closer and see them come together, it's great," said Katz.

