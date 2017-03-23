"Star Crossed Babies" Destined for Love

Two babies born in the same hospital just hours apart were named Romeo and Juliet. Photo: Cassie Clayshulte Photography (Photo: Cassie Clayshulte Photography)

Bluffton, South Carolina (WLTX) -- Two South Carolina newborns have gone viral before they're a week old. The babies were born in rooms next door to each other and their parents named them Romeo and Juliet.

Cassie Clayshulte Photography shared images of the newborns with their story on Facebook.

At 2:06 p.m. on Sunday, March 19th, Morgan and Edwin Hernandez welcomed a baby boy into the world. "We have had Romeo picked out before we even got pregnant. We love Romeo Santos and my husband and I always listen to his music. That's where we got the inspiration for his name from," said Morgan.

Little did they know that 18 hours later, on March 20th, Christiana and Allan Shifflett welcomed a baby girl, Juliet.

"We had started watching Psych before they took it off Netflix. One of the character's name is Juliet and they call her Jules, and I thought it was cute," said Christiana.

Both Morgan and Christiana said they had never met until the day their new babies were born. Even the doctors had a little fun with the 'star crossed' babies.

"He was putting on the song 'Romeo and Juliet' by Dire Straits and that was playing while they were closing me up from a C-section," said Christiana.

The births of Romeo and Juliet were the talk around the hospital for days, but then the newborns became the talk around the country.

"It's mind-blowing for both of us. We can't stop saying that it's gone this far. People are like, 'no way, they had to have known each other, this was set up.' It's funny to be like, 'no it wasn't. we never met each other before," said Morgan.

These babies have a lot more in common besides names from a Shakespeare play.

"The thing that completely blew my mind again, after this thing went viral, I realized that both of our babies' middle names have the name 'Angel' in them. That completely blew my mind," said Morgan.

Morgan and Christiana said their due dates were both March 27th, but Romeo and Juliet decided to come into the world sooner.

If you're wondering if there is any future love story for these two babies, Morgan and Christiana said they'd never force such a thing, but will keep in touch.

© 2017 WLTX-TV