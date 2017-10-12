WLTX
Thrill-Seekers Rejoice! New Roller Coaster at SC State Fair

News 19's Deon Guillory and Whitney Sullivan take a ride on the new roller coaster featured at the SC State Fair

Whitney Sullivan, wltx 7:48 PM. EDT October 12, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Calling all thrill-seekers! There's a new roller coaster at the South Carolina State Fair.

The "BulletTrain" climbs 33 feet-high before sending fairgoers on sharp turns and curves. North American Midway Entertainment says this is the first year the BulletTrain has been introduced to the public. 

This is one of nearly 70 rides you can take advantage of on Midway.

The fair will feature Pay-One-Price ride days every day of the fair. People can get unlimited rides by exchanging a ride voucher for a POP wristband at any Ticket Kiosk on the fairgrounds.

