Thrill-Seekers Rejoice! New Roller Coaster at SC State Fair

The BulletTrain is the fair's newest thrill ride (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Calling all thrill-seekers! There's a new roller coaster at the South Carolina State Fair.

The "BulletTrain" climbs 33 feet-high before sending fairgoers on sharp turns and curves. North American Midway Entertainment says this is the first year the BulletTrain has been introduced to the public.

This is one of nearly 70 rides you can take advantage of on Midway.

The fair will feature Pay-One-Price ride days every day of the fair. People can get unlimited rides by exchanging a ride voucher for a POP wristband at any Ticket Kiosk on the fairgrounds.

© 2017 WLTX-TV