Columbia, SC (WLTX) - 5 people indicted by the state grand jury in the State House corruption probe are scheduled to be in bond court Tuesday afternoon.

John Courson, Tracy Edge, James Harrison, Richard Quinn, Sr. and Richard Quinn, Jr. are scheduled to be in Richland County bond court at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The State Grand Jury indicted the five on October 18. Their charges are listed below:

Richard Quinn Sr.: criminal conspiracy, failure to register as a lobbyist

Edge: criminal conspiracy, common law misconduct in office, statutory misconduct in office and perjury

Harrison: criminal conspiracy, common law misconduct in office and statutory misconduct in office

Rep. Rick Quinn: criminal conspiracy

Sen. John Courson: criminal conspiracy, statutory misconduct in the office.

Quinn, Jr. and Courson also face additional charges in previous indictments and have been suspended from office.

