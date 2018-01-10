State Launches Campaign to Combat Opioid Epidemic

(Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC - The South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) launched a public education campaign Wednesday morning to address the statewide opioid epidemic.

The campaign titled, "Just Plain Killers," was detailed during a 10 a.m. press conference Wednesday at the State House in the hopes of raising the public's awareness about opioid abuse in South Carolina. As a part of the campaign, elected officials, school administrators, business leaders and local residents took a pledge to educate themselves about the potential dangers of opioid use.

Nearly 5 million opioid prescriptions are filled every year in the state, equating to more than one prescription for each state resident.

"No single group or entity can solve this damaging and pervasive problem alone," Gov. Henry McMaster said. "It will take the rare and powerful spirit of South Carolinians educating themselves and providing necessary support for those in our communities suffering from opioid use disorder."

