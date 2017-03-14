State Museum Announces Eclipse Weekend Lineup, Ticket Sales

SC State Museum Total Eclipse Weekend (Photo: SC State Museum)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) – The SC State Museum has announced the lineup for its 2017 Solar Eclipse Weekend this this August 18-21. Tickets are now on sale online.

According to the Midlands Authority for Conventions, Sports and Tourism, Columbia will be the largest metro area on the east coast with the longest duration of the August 21 total solar eclipse, making it one of the best viewing spots in the country.

The SC State Museum will feature eclipse activities, exhibitions and shows throughout the weekend leading up to the total solar eclipse, which occurs at 2:41 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2017. Featured activities include:

A special appearance by South Carolina native and Apollo 16 astronaut, Gen. Charles Duke. (Eclipse Day, Aug. 21, only)

A reserved common area outside for safe viewing of the total solar eclipse. (Eclipse Day, Aug. 21, only)

Solar Eclipse viewing glasses, provided by SCE&G.

Access to the Robert B. Ariail Telescope Gallery and Boeing Observatory.

Special astronomy and space exhibits.

Special eclipse education pop-up stations throughout the museum.

Access to a 4D theater movie showing and a special Planetarium Eclipse Show, Shadows from Space.

Tickets are now on sale for both the Pre-Eclipse Weekend and Eclipse Day only. Ticket prices include general admission to 4 floors of permanent and changing exhibit galleries featuring South Carolina art, science & tech, natural history and cultural history, as well as the special eclipse activities and exhibits.

Weekend Tickets:

Adults: $15

Seniors (65 & above): $15

Children (3 -12): $12

Museum Members: $5 (Must present card at admission.)

Eclipse Day Tickets:

Adults: $29.95

Seniors (65 & above): $29.95

Children (3 -12): $24.95

Museum Members

Adults: $23.95

Seniors (65 & above): $23.95

Children (3 -12): $19.95

Group tickets are also available. Information for school group visit options and pricing is forthcoming.



See more details, visit the SC State Musuem's event page.

© 2017 WLTX-TV