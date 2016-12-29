State Receives $65 Million for Hurricane Matthew Recovery

Sumter residents deal with aftermath of Hurricane Matthew

Washington, DC (WLTX) -- The U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded South Carolina approximately $65 million dollars to aid recovery efforts following Hurricane Matthew.

Secretary Julian Castro announced on December 23 that South Carolina was among six states to receive an additional $1.8 billion dollars to help recovery from severe flooding events. Louisiana, West Virginia, Texas, North Carolina, and Florida were the other states to receive the funds.

"Our team worked quickly to make sure these funds reach the communities most impacted by a major disaster this year," said Secretary Castro. "We'll do everything we can to support the people and places still struggling to rebuild."

President Barack Obama signed the Fiscal Year 2017 Further Continuing Resolution into law, directing HUD to allocate money "in the most impacted and distressed areas" that experienced presidentially declared disasters in 2016.

HUD determines how much to send to an area recovering from a disaster by analyzing data of 'unmet costs to repair seriously damaged properties and infrastructure in the most-impacted counties.'

(© 2016 WLTX)