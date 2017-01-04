Chris Corley (Photo: Aiken County Detention Center)

Columbia, SC (WLTX, AP) - A South Carolina state representative had been indicted on multiple charges, including domestic violence, over an incident from late last month.

A grand jury returned the indictments against Rep. Chris Corley of Aiken County Wednesday. He's facing one count of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and one count pointing and presenting a firearm.

Shortly after details of the indictment were released, House Speaker Jay Lucas issued a statement saying Corley had been suspended from his duties as a state representative.

According to an incident report, Corley and his wife got into an argument back on December 26. During the argument, police say Corley hit the woman causing her to bleed. Deputies say he later went to a vehicle, came back inside, pointed a gun at her and then threatened to kill himself. Deputies say Corley then went into a bedroom and his wife ran to a home across the street.

Corley told deputies that during his wife attempted to strike him in the face after she accused him of cheating. He said he pushed the woman and she scratched his forehead. Corley was charged after deputies spoke with him and the woman.

In a a 911 call from the incident released to media outlets, an Aiken city dispatcher said she could hear "children screaming for help and begging for their father to stop" on the recording.

By law, Corley must be suspended from office, because the charges against him are felonies. The domestic violence charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.