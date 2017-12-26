NC State Trooper Injured After Attempt to Stop SC Driver Ends in Crash

Photo by Brandon Goldner/NBC Charlotte. (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A North Carolina state trooper was injured following a crash in west Charlotte Monday evening.

Officials told NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene a state trooper was responding to a nonemergency traffic call. As the state trooper was on his way, a white Honda Civic with a South Carolina license passed the state trooper.

The Honda Civic was reportedly going well above the speed limit, officials said. As the state trooper attempted a traffic stop on the Honda Civic, the suspect vehicle drove recklessly, putting other vehicles in traffic at a risk of an accident.

The state trooper tried moving the right lane to avoid hitting other cars in traffic but lost control of the vehicle and hit a pole on the passenger side of the car.

The state trooper reportedly broke his arm, officials told NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene.

Officials say the suspect vehicle is in still on the loose.

