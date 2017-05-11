Statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis comes down in New Orleans

The statue of Jefferson Davis is prepared for removal with bubble wrap and a harness.

NEW ORLEANS (USA TODAY) — The second Confederate-era monument in New Orleans slated for removal was taken down early Thursday.

Masked crews worked in the dark Thursday to remove the monument to former Confederate president Jefferson Davis. The crews' faces were covered to protect their identity. A crew could be seen atop a crane, wrapping the statue in bubble wrap.

"This morning we continue our march to reconciliation by removing the Jefferson Davis Confederate statue from its pedestal of reverence," tweeted New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu before the statue's removal.

Afterward, Landrieu tweeted, "This historic moment is an opportunity to join together as one city and redefine our future. #Nola"

Dozens of vocal opponents and proponents of Confederate-era monuments gathered amid a large police presence as the second of the four Confederate-era monuments was prepared for removal from its location.

The Jefferson Davis Memorial, located at Jefferson Davis Parkway and Canal Street was removed about 2½ weeks after the monument to the Battle of Liberty Place was removed.

Like that monument, the Davis memorial was being taken down in the wee hours of the morning. Unlike the previous removal, this one had a larger group of people to protest its removal.

USA TODAY, WWL