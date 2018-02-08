Steak 'n Shake is Returning to Columbia

Steak 'n Shake logo

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Steak 'n Shake plans to once again have a location in Columbia. Developers NAI Avant say they have purchased 1.09 acres of land on Killian Road for a future Steak 'n Shake location.

NAI Avant expects the restaurant could be up and in business in about 180 days.

The restaurant will be in the Killian Crossings development near the new Hampton Inn.

Steak 'n Shake previously had a location in the Harbison Boulevard area. It has been closed for several years.

© 2018 WLTX-TV