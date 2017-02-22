Stolen Truck Found, 'Massive' Search Continues for Suspect

(Photo: Newberry County Sheriff's Office)

Newberry County, SC (WLTX) - The truck that was stolen during a Newberry County burglary earlier this month has been found, but officers say they're still searching for the suspect.

Sheriff Lee Foster says Toby Butlar Boyd, 43, ran after being stopped for driving a stolen truck and camper in Newberry County on Mt. Bethel Garmany Road on February 9.

Boyd was able to steal another vehicle to run while the police were searching for him, according to officers. He's accused of taking a 1996 GMC pickup from a home near Keitt's Crossroads.

The pickup was recovered early Tuesday morning by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. The truck was abandoned in a business parking lot on Martintown Road in North Augusta. The truck has been returned to the rightful owner without any damage.

Boyd is still on the run, but authorities suspected he would return to the Aiken/Augusta area. Investigators from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, North Augusta Police Department, and SLED are assisting in the search for Boyd.

Boyd is believed to be involved with several burglaries in Newberry, Saluda, Aiken, McCormick, Edgefield, and Lexington Counties.

If anyone sees Toby Boyd, you are encouraged to contact 911 immediately. Officers say he is a flight risk and could be armed.

(© 2017 WLTX)