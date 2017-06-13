Anthony Anderson

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Impersonating military personnel or faking military service is against the law.

A Columbia veteran, Anthony Anderson, has made it his mission to reveal people who are stealing valor, by pretending to be something they are not, veterans.

"Originally in the beginning I did. I felt angry, sorry for some, but now I really don't feel anything. I just feel like I'm protecting who our brothers and sisters have earned overseas, "says Anderson.

To hear more of what Anderson has to say about bringing fake soldiers to justice, watch CBS Morning on WLTX at 7:30 AM Wednesday to see the full story.

© 2017 WLTX-TV