Storms Cause Some Damage in Midlands

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Severe storms rolled through the Midlands on Sunday evening, causing some damage, including a tree falling onto a building.

A tree fell onto Leeza's Care Connection on St. Andrews Road, causing damage to the roof.





Severe storms came through the area as the storms rolled through, with the National Weather Service reporting a wind gust of 60 miles per hour at the Lake Murray Dam.

The National Weather Service also had damage reports near Seven Oaks (trees and power lines down) and in Sumter (damage to a carport and roof).

The National Weather Service reported trees down on US Highway 321 near the Lexington County-Orangeburg County line. There was also reports of trees on the road in Forest Acres.

