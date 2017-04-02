(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Severe weather is possible during the afternoon and evening hours of Monday.

A warm front will move northward through the area during the day, a trailing cold front will move through Monday night. Ahead of the cold front, numerous showers and storms are expected.

Some of the thunderstorms that do develop could be strong or even severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a good portion of the Midlands under an enhanced risk for severe weather. This is the third highest risk category out of five that the center uses.

There is the potential for damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes. Some of the thunderstorms could produce localized flooding.

Our in-house forecast model brings the storms into the area around 5 PM. The storms will continue to move from west to east through the evenings hours. Most of the storms should exit the eastern Midlands by 10 PM Monday night.

A few isolated showers will be possible very early Tuesday, but the clouds should decrease through the day. The next chance for rain will come Wednesday.

© 2017 WLTX-TV