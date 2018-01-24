Stranger Danger: Suspect Soliciting Minors

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - It is a cause for concern for the community, but especially the parents of children living in the area.

"It just rings the alarm that I just need to keep my babies closer,” Tabitha Glover said.

Glover's son attends Rice Creek Elementary in Richland Two School District. She said she needs to reiterate the importance of not talking to strangers.

"I don't think about that often, so I would definitely sit back with my husband and come up with a plan that's kid friendly that I could explain to him," she said.

There have been at least two reports where a male suspect has approached students. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the first incident occurred on January 18 at around 4 p.m. when a girl was walking in the parking lot of 2230 Decker Blvd. and was approached by a man in a white four door Subaru or station wagon type vehicle.

"She was approached by an older black male and he got her to come over to his vehicle, asking for help on his phone and when she approached he exposed himself to her," Sr. Deputy Katie Jasak said.

The second instance occurred near Ridge View High School on January 21. A suspect of similar description approached a boy and asked for oral sex. Both the boy and girl were able to get away.

Richland Two School District sent a statement to parents that said, "This week, law enforcement and a school administrator received reports of a suspicious person around neighborhoods in Lake Carolina and The Summit. According to some reports, the person attempted to make contact with students as they walked to or from school or their bus stops. We have not received reports of any harm coming to our students. School administrators are working with School Resource Officers and others from the Richland County Sheriff's Department who are investigating the reports. Parents, we ask for you help in reporting any suspicious behavior to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. When making a report, please include as much detail as possible and contact law enforcement as soon as possible after noticing the suspicious behavior. Also, please help us remind students to come straight home from bus stops or school and not to speak to or take rides from strangers.”

If you have any information on these incidents or incidents like them, you're asked to call the sheriff's department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

