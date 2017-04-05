Extensive Flooding in the Midlands, Sinkhole on Assembly St.

(Photo: County of Lexington)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)-- Wednesday's severe storms brought not only damaging winds and potential tornadoes, but also heavy flash flooding across the area.

The heavy rains began causing some of usual spots to flood, such as Rocky Branch Creek near the USC campus, but there was flooding across the rest of the city as well. Over on Assembly Street, Columbia Police reported a small sinkhole near the intersection of Lady Street. They put up a cone to block that area off.

Video showed people struggling to drive through the suddenly swelling waters.

West Columbia also saw rain covering many roadways in that area.

Here is the list of road closures and issues in the Midlands from Wednesday's storms

Columbia

-Assembly and Lady sink hole reported

-5 points area

-Rocky Branch Creek area

City of West Columbia

-Highway 378 at 12th Street

-Kleckley Drive

-Hummingbird Drive

-Cofield Drive at Terrace View Drive

-Carpenter Street at Court Avenue

-State Street

Alexander Road at Riverwalk Circle

Lexington

-South Lake Drive, railroad arms causing detours

