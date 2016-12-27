String of arson attacks hit Rosewood in Columbia (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A string of house fires in Columbia's Rosewood area are believed to be arson attacks. Aubrey Jenkins, chief of the Columbia Fire Department, says they may be connected.

"The ceilings used to be white and the walls used to be yellow," said Brighton Barrineau, a resident on South Saluda Avenue.

The white and yellow walls in Barrineau's apartment are now coated with the black remnants of a fire that investigators say was set intentionally.

Fortunately, Barrineau was not home when the fire was set, but Andy Powlas, one of Barrineau's neighbors, was.

"You couldn't really see flames going on," Powlas said, "but the smoke was like, geez. We were thinking the whole place was about to catch ablaze."

Powlas lives two buildings away from where arsonist struck.

"We were just lucky we weren't involved in the fire ourselves," Powlas said.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says this is just one instance of a string of arsons in the Rosewood area they believe to be connected.

"They were basically the same type of fires," Chief Jenkins said.

In the past month, Chief Jenkins says two buildings on Dreher Street and two buildings on South Saluda Avenue were lit with flammable materials on their exterior.

"We just want to catch whoever's doing this," Chief Jenkins said.

Chief Jenkins says catching them has not been easy since the arsons have only taken place after dark.

"People have to have seen something and report it," Chief Jenkins said, "and that's why we want to get the message out, so people can be watchful."

A message that Barrineau and Powlas hear loud and clear.

"Me and my roommate have been on a heightened sense of, maybe this'll happen again, maybe it won't," Barrineau said.

"It definitely has opened my awareness to be more aware of what's going on around you," Powlas said "Fire would probably be the last thing anyone would wish for."

Chief Jenkins says they do not have any leads or suspects. He asks the community to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity.