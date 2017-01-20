Strong To Severe Storms Possible In the Midlands this Weekend

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) An active weather pattern continues in the deep South and will be affecting the palmetto state starting this morning.

A series of areas of low pressure coupled with very warm and moist air from The Gulf of Mexico pulled into The Gulf States will promote the potential for severe weather in that region. For The Midlands today, we will see periods of light rainfall, mostly for this morning hours.

As the weather complexes move closer to South Carolina, The Midlands will likely have showers and a few thunderstorms midday into the late afternoon Saturday but at this time, no Midlands communities are under a risk for severe weather.

The last weather complex will move into The Midlands by Sunday and we will have a risk for severe weather. At this time, the severe weather risk will be from The Pee Dee to The low country but does include the eastern and southern Midlands counties. Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some storms could be strong to severe. We are expecting heavy rainfall and strong winds up to 50+ MPH.

We'll have continued updates here online, and on WLTX. You can also find us on Twitter @WLTX and on by liking our Facebook page.

You can always get the latest conditions by downloading WLTX's apps:

Weather App Phone: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_iPhone

Weather App Android: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_Android

iPhone app: on.wltx.com/1NTHH98

Android app: on.wltx.com/1NTHvXq

(© 2017 WLTX)