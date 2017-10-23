Student. 9, Found with Unloaded BB Gun at Sumter School

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies say a student brought an unloaded BB gun to a county school Monday.

Officers say around 2 p.m., they got a call from administrators at Shaw Heights Elementary School about a student with a gun. When officers got there, they found a 9-year-old student in the office along with the confiscated gun.

According to deputies, the student's mother said fellow student had given her child the gun on Sunday, and she'd thrown it in the trash. She said her child apparently took it from the trash and carried it to school the next day.

Officers say no other student or school employees were in any danger in this case. The school principal sent a letter home to parents to make them aware of the situation.

"Our top priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff," the note from Dr. Melissa Norris read in part. "Our pledge to you is that we will take all incidents very seriously and will involve law enforcement agencies in the investigation. Sumter School District has a zero tolerance policy for weapons, and the student will receive disciplinary action in accordance with the Sumter School District Code of Conduct."

"At Shaw Heights Elementary, we strive to create an environment where students feel comfortable talking with administrators and staff regarding potential threats. Parents/guardians are also encouraged to stress to their children the importance of notifying school officials immediately. Together, we can help ensure the safety of our students."

Law enforcement officers are petitioning family court for the child bringing the BB gun to school. The child has been released to the custody of his parents.

