Student at Spring Hill High Near Chapin Passes Away

Chapin, SC (WLTX) - A student at Spring Hill High School near Chapin has passed away, according to Lexington-Richland School District Five officials.

The district released the following statement:

"It is with great sadness that we grieve the loss of a Spring Hill High School student on Wednesday. This is a devastating loss to our entire district community. At this time, we are respecting the privacy of our

student's family as they grieve this tremendous loss.

"Grief counselors will be available at the school for staff and students for the rest of the week."

The district did not give the name of the student or how the person died.



