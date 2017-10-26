Student Brought 9MM Handgun to Newberry School, Deputies Say

Quinderaus Lindler (Photo: Newberry Sheriff)

Newberry, SC (WLTX) - Newberry County deputies arrested a high school student who they say brought a gun to school.

Officers arrested Quinderaus Lindler, 17, and charged him with carrying a weapon on school property.

Deputies say on Thursday, the 9mm handgun was found inside his backpack at Newberry High School. The weapon was reportedly found during an unrelated investigation. Officers don't believe the gun was even taken out of the backpack.

There were bullets in the clip, but there were no rounds in the chamber, officers say.

Deputies aren't sure why he brought the gun to school, and say the student didn't make any threats to his classmates.

“I would like to commend both the staff and SRO at Newberry High School for their safe and professional handling of this situation,” said Sheriff Foster. “This is certainly a very serious situation and this is clear proof that our partnership and training with the school district is critical to handling such incidents.”

“Ensuring the safety and security of District students and employees is our top priority, and the situation that occurred on Thursday morning was handled immediately by the District and local law enforcement in compliance with the District’s established safety procedures,” said School District of Newberry County Superintendent Jim Suber. “Matters involving firearms are handled in accordance with Newberry County School District’s student disciplinary policies and state law. To that end, the District is not able to comment on any action taken with respect to any individual students.”





