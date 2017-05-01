SC Student Tumbles from Moving School Bus

(Photo: Greenville School District)

Greenwood County, SC ((WSPA) – A video released by a South Carolina school district shows a boy falling out of a moving school bus after the side emergency door came open.

The video was released by Greenwood School District 52 of the incident that happened on April 7.

The say they are communicating with the boy’s mother, Jacqueline White. The mother reported said that

They have submitted the video to law enforcement as well as the SC Department of Education.

After their investigation of the actions of the bus, they took “appropriate personnel action,” according to the district.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.