Sumter Student in Trouble for Bringing Toy Gun to School

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - A Sumter student is facing disciplinary action after brining a toy gun to school.

A district spokesperson says a Kingsburg Elementary School fifth grader showed the item to another student as class was dismissing Monday. A teacher saw what happened and took away the toy.

The student's action violated the district's code of conduct, and now, the student will face some type of action. The district did not specify what that action may be.

