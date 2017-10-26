WLTX
SC Student Shared Nude Photos of Classmates, Deputies Say

The incident happened at Lakewood High School

October 26, 2017

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies have arrested a 17-year-old student who they say shared nude photos of students at school.

Dalton Alexander, 17, is charged with dissemination, procuring, or promoting obscenity. 

The situation happened at Lakewood High School. According to officers, Alexander showed photos of several of his classmates who were underage to other students at the school. 

Deputies have not said if they know how the student got the pictures. They also did not say who alerted them to the problem. 

 

