SC Student Shared Nude Photos of Classmates, Deputies Say

Dalton Alexander (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Department)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies have arrested a 17-year-old student who they say shared nude photos of students at school.

Dalton Alexander, 17, is charged with dissemination, procuring, or promoting obscenity.

The situation happened at Lakewood High School. According to officers, Alexander showed photos of several of his classmates who were underage to other students at the school.

Deputies have not said if they know how the student got the pictures. They also did not say who alerted them to the problem.

