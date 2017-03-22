Students Create Mats, Help Homeless

A group of Midlands teenagers with disabilities are turning your trash into treasures for the homeless. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A group of Midlands teenagers with disabilities are turning your trash into treasures for the homeless.

About two dozen Dutch Fork High School students make bedrolls out of plastic shopping bags.

They cut up the bags, create the yarn and then crochet the mats.



“I like to help people,” Jarrett Bryan explained. “Hope they feel happy you know comfort you know, a little secure.”

It takes 500-700 plastic bags and two weeks of work to make just one.

They are working as a part of the multi-agency effort called, “Operation Bedroll.”



It's an effort to help the Midland's chronically homeless.

“These are people we see you know throughout our parks and throughout our community often and to do something to help create a little bit more dignity in how they live is something really important to me personally,” Autumn Perkins with Sustainable Midlands said.

Perkins said research shows the mats will make anyone laying on it 20 degrees warmer. The mats also are water resistant and help the environment.

“It’s very hard to recycle these,” Perkins explained. “As they kind of get jellified they are mistaken for food by other animals and that’s really a horrible thing.”

“It helps out the environment,” Bryan said.

Bryan and his class have made 10 bedrolls so far.

Folks with Operation Bedroll want to make at least 150 by the end of the year.

The initiative includes Sustainable Midlands, Sonoco Recycling, United Way of the Midlands, EdVenture, Midlands Area Consortium for the Homeless and the City of Columbia.

Edventure is hosting a Community Plarning event on April 12 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

For more information on how you can get involved, please email operationbedrollsc@gmail.com or visit: https://www.facebook.com/pg/OperationBedrollSC/posts/

